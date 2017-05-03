North Island candidates are heading into the final stretch of the 2017 BC Election campaign.

Incumbent MLA and BC NDP candidate Claire Trevena says she’s enjoyed the opportunity to meet with residents and share her party’s vision for the future.

“We want to make life more affordable for people, we want to make our services work for people and we want to do that by reinvesting in our forestry sector, reinvesting in our infrastructure and making sure that we get people to actually work locally,” she says.

Dallas Smith of the BC Liberals says he’s excited to stand up for First Nations. “I think it’s important for people to understand that I simply have the experience and the skill-set to do this job for the best interest of the region, who just happen to be First Nations,” he says.

BC Green candidate Sue Moen says the most important thing is for voters to remember is that every vote counts. “First of all, vote. Take people to vote. Get engaged. Take that time to not just read the headlines but to get context.”

BC First candidate John Twigg says whatever the results are come May 9th, he’s looking forward to being a prominent voice for the people on the North Island. “I will be an effective voice for the North Island regardless of which party is elected and especially if there is a minority government.”

The first advance voting opportunities took place last weekend, with four more days of advanced voting starting today, Wednesday May 3rd. General Voting Day is May 9th.

Full details on voting can be found through the Elections BC website at: elections.bc.ca.