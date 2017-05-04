The Island Corridor Foundation is working on updating its business plan.

The Foundation hired a consultant who is looking for public input on what the board’s goals and priorities should be in the years ahead.

Sarah Morden says once all the information is compiled, a business plan will be developed.

“There’s opportunities for more consultation…we need to be responsive to what the community is saying,” she says. Morden says the survey that’s online now (islandrail.ca) is just 7 questions and some are open-ended. She’s hoping for at least 400 responses and the deadline to get one in is May 19th.