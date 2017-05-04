The Canadian Mental Health Association is hoping to get people talking to help end the stigma surrounding mental health.

This week is Mental Health Week. Executive Director of the CMHA‘s Mid-Island Branch Jason Harrison says they are issuing a call to action asking people to GET LOUD for mental health.

“The biggest thing for us is to try and eradicate the stigma that surrounds mental health issues and really that’s what GET LOUD is about…it’s about making it okay to talk about it [mental health],” he says.

Meanwhile, Harrison says residents are being encouraged to ask candidates about their thoughts towards mental health and addictions during the current election campaign.

Harrison adds that the CMHA is also concerned about the popular Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why.

The show revolved around a teen who has committed suicide.

“What CMHA is concerned about is that it may glamorize suicide and that some of the content may lead to distress in viewers and particularly younger viewers,” he says.

Harrison is suggesting parents have a discussion about mental health with their children, especially if they plan on or are watching the series.