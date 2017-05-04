Environment Canada has released its rain stats for the month of April.

Doug Lundquist says it was a pretty average April for the North Island, while the rest of the Island saw almost double the average rainfall.

“In the Comox-Campbell River area, there was about 170 or 180% of the normal precipitation. That means it was almost doubled. That same sort of weather continued into the Sunshine Coast…” he says.

Lundquist notes that the temperatures were average for April, but the dampness made it feel colder than it was.

He says the good news is we’ve got a chance coming in the forecast, with nice weather on the way starting next week.