The mayor of Port Hardy is reminding residents to be careful of their water consumption.

The first level of the District of Port Hardy’s Water Conservation bylaw was enacted yesterday, placing restrictions on outdoor water usage.

Hank Bood is calling it a precautionary measure.

“It’s not any kind of emergency.”

“We have a lake that’s our main water source, that we’re doing some work that will alleviate alot of the problems we’re having early in the season,” he says.

The bylaw places restrictions on the usage of water on private property, with level one being the lightest of four.