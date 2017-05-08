The Canadian Mental Health Association has a wish list for the BC government.

Last week was Mental Health Awareness Week.

Mid-Island Branch Executive Director Jason Harrison says there are five recommended actions that would lead to better mental health for people in British Columbia.

“One in five Canadians will likely deal with a mental health issue in their lifetime, but we also like to say that 5 in 5 Canadians are actually touched by mental health issues whether that’d be through co-workers, family members, classmates [etc]…”

The recommendations include investments in community-based program services and supports to prevent and intervene quickly when there are early signs of mental health and addiction problems.