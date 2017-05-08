Emergency Program Coordinators are urging people to take some time this week to make sure you’re prepared. It’s Emergency Preparedness Week in BC.

Ryan Thoms with the Powell River Regional District says we need to be prepared for major events like earthquakes, major storms and wildfires.

“Consider what’s important to you [and] what you need on a daily basis and ensure you have that with you in your home and a stock-up supply of that [that would last] for at least 7 days.”

Local governments came together for a major emergency drill last week on the BC South Coast, to test their response and communications in dealing with the aftermath of a simulated major earthquake.

Thoms says the exercise went very well, but it’s also a reminder that individuals need to do their part to ensure they are self sufficient following a major event.