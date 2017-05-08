The Mount Waddington Volunteer Transportation Network is making voting a little easier for North Island residents.

Spokesperson Mary Marvis says they are offering a special service on May 9th for residents with mobility issues.

“We would like to use our volunteer transportation service to offer residents in the North Island transportation to the voting polls on May the 9th,” she says.

The Network is also holding a volunteer drive on Wednesday, May 10th. Marvis says volunteering is a great way to help out the community.

The workshop and info session goes from 1 until 4 PM in Port McNeill at the North Island Community Services office. Contact the Transit Network for further details.