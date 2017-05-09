The date has been set for BC Ferries newest vessel to enter service.

The Salish Orca will take over the Comox – Powell River route next Tuesday, May 16th.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall says the final training for crews has gone very well.

“I think our customers may have noticed the vessel in around the waters between Little River [Comox] and Powell River the past few days and they will see her in the area continuing up until she officially starts service on Tuesday.”

Marshall notes that some customers may get the chance to ride the new vessel prior to the official start as some soft sailings may be done to give crews a chance to practice loading and unloading traffic from the vessel.

The transition will take place overnight on Monday, with the Salish Orca‘s first official sailing on Tuesday morning.