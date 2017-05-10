The B.C NDP have held on to the North Island.

With over 47% of the vote, Claire Trevena was re-elected as MLA for the region.

Trevena says she pleased to continue to fighting for the issues affecting residents.

“When we talk about affordability, this is the main thrust of our platform. People understand it. They’re living it.”

Meanwhile, B.C Liberal candidate Dallas Smith says despite finishing second, he still going to continue to pioneer for sustainability and prosperity on the North Island.

“I think the environment and the economy can work together. I think sustainable resource management can achieve high levels of economic output.”

Both Trevena and Smith were thankful for the trust people had in them and their campaigns.