With summer around the corner, fire crews are reminding residents to stay safe.

Campbell River’s Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Doherty says if you’re using a barbeque, check it over before starting it up.

“Give it a good cleaning and inspection, make sure there are no cracks in the hoses at all and insure that the fittings are all tight to the fuel lines.

Doherty also states if you’re lighting a fire for recreational purposes, you need to follow some guidelines.

“Makes sure your fires are at a max of 24 inches in size and there’s a bucket of water nearby. If you’re having a beach fire, please make sure the fires are fully extinguished before you leave.”

Doherty notes unextinguished fires could re-ignite and potentially cause air quality and visibility issues.