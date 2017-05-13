B.C Hydro is inviting residents to see the progress made at the John Hart generating station.

The third annual open house will be held on July 9th.

Spokesperson Stephen Watson says judging by past open houses, he expects this to be very popular.

“The last few years, we’ve had about 1000 people take the buses. We have eight buses running with tour guides, and they (the buses) are free.”

Watson notes B.C Hydro is providing free bus service from Spirit Square and will be the only authorized way to get to the site.