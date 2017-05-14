Preparations for the 24th Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanups have kicked off.

Manager Rachel Schoeler says to register a group or yourself to aid in the cleanup, all you need to do is visit the website.

She notes last year, there was a large turnout.

“On the Sunshine Coast and East Vancouver Island, last year, we had just over 80 cleanups, which translates to just over 3000 volunteers.”

Schoeler states some of the most commonly collected items include cigarette butts and water bottles, as well as smaller items.

“We also find a large number of what we call tiny plastics. They’re pieces of plastic or phones less than two and half centimetres in length. We find a ton of those on our shoreline.”

For further details about the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup, visit their official website: shorelinecleanup.ca