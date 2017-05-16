With the final counts from the provincial election due in a week’s time, BC’s third-placed party has its eye on official party status.

BC Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver confirmed on the weekend that he would seek official party status for the three Green MLA’s elected to the legislature last week.

Official party status is automatic when a party wins four seats in the legislature and provides additional taxpayer-funded political staff and guaranteed speaking time.

Christy Clark will remain BC’s premier until at least May 24th, when the final numbers are expected to be known.

Along with the counting of special ballots, the votes in Courtenay-Comox and Vancouver-False Creek will be recounted.

The Liberals currently sit just one seat shy of a majority government, with an estimated 176,000 absentee ballots set to be counted next week.

A judicial recount can also be requested up to six days after the final count is complete on May 24th.