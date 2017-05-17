BC Ferries is adding extra sailings on the most popular routes for the Victoria Day long weekend.

Deborah Marshall says the additional sailings will run Thursday through Tuesday.

“We’ve added over 85 extra sailings on the most popular routes in the fleet. Those routes are the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay, Horseshoe Bay-Langdale, as well as Earls Cove-Saltery Bay.”

Also effective Thursday is the BC Ferries Sunrise and Sunset Savings promotion.

Marshall says it will feature some sailings starting at $39.00 and will run until September 15th.

“That discount is being offered on 3 of our routes, so between Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen-Duke Point, Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay on the Lower Mainland routes, and also Horseshoe Bay-Langdale,” she says.

Marshall adds that, “it is called the Sunrise and Sunset Savings promotion because it’s on early morning sailings and late night sailings.”

The most popular travel times for the long weekend are expected to be tomorrow and Friday afternoons, Saturday morning and the holiday Monday. For further details, visit BC Ferries‘ website.