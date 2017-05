Logger Sports are back on the North Island.

Director of the Port McNeill Logger Sports Society Nick Russell says the town will be hosting the 8th annual games starting June 2nd, with the events taking place on the waterfront.

He notes it will provide a huge economic boost for the region. “We’ve built [momentum] over the last 7 years and it’s been growing [ever since].”

Russell points out the event is important in unifying the community.