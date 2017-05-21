With the nice weather in the forecast, RCMP is reminding people to not leave animals or young children in vehicles.

Constable Rob Gardner says it’s also important that the public knows what they can and can’t do if you see a pet in a car.

“There is a myth going around right now that [says] you have the right to smash windows [to save a pet]. You have to know that you are going to be held responsible, and you could be charged with mischief if you break someone’s window,” he says.

Gardner notes if you do spot a pet locked in a hot car, call the SPCA and RCMP and they will respond to the scene and deal with the situation accordingly.

Gardner says it’s easy to forget how warm a car can get – especially with the cool, wet spring we’ve had. He says the best thing to do is to leave pets at home.