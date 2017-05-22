The Port Hardy RCMP detachment is expanding.

Construction is ongoing to add extra room and update new and existing facilities.

Staff Sergeant Wes Olsen says the work is much needed. “I think we’re either on schedule or a little bit ahead of schedule. It’s quite the big undertaking. We’re getting extension to the front and the side of the building.”

Olsen is optimistic the renovations will be finished by the early fall. He says it will give Mounties proper capabilities to host inter-agency meetings, and they will receive an exercise room.