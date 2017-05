Port McNeill RCMP have arrested a man now facing a number of drug possession charges.

The 60-year-old long-term resident was arrested at the boat launch on Beach Drive.

The man faces charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

As part of the bust, police also searched the man’s home and confiscated his vehicle.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.