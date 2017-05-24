The Canadian Red Cross is looking for volunteers in Port Hardy.

Community members would assist in operating the Health Equipment Loan Program (HELP) in the region.

Client Services Coordinator Esther Schulz says they’re looking for people willing to work on-call and who have good customer service skills.

“Volunteers would meet clients who have a referral and get them medical equipment. They would also prepare paperwork, using a computer, and they would meet clients when they are ready to return the equipment they borrowed,” she says.

There will be an information session next Wednesday, May 31st at 1 PM, and Thursday, June 1st at 10 AM at the Hardy Bay Seniors’ Centre in Port Hardy for those interested in volunteering.