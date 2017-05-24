Outdoor enthusiasts now have an app to help guide them around North Island trails.

Tourism Vancouver Island North has released the North Island Trail Guide app in partnership with Strategic Natural Resource Consultants.

Spokesperson Joli White says early reaction to the app has been positive.

“People are excited to see a tool like this that’s specific to our region,” she says.

White states VI North worked in partnership with Strategic Natural Resource Consultants to gather data essential to the success of the app.

The app can be downloaded through VI North’s website, the Google PlayStore or Apple App Store.