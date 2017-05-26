An investigation is underway into a fatal car accident just outside Port Hardy.

Crews responded to a vehicle roll over early Thursday morning on Fort Rupert Road and found a wounded man inside. He was transported to local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Port Hardy R.C.M.P Staff Sargeant Wes Olsen says a separate investigation is already being conducted.

“We contacted the North Vancouver Island Integrated Traffic Services, who have taken over responsibility and investigation for the incident.”

“They’re following up on possible causes of the crash.”

Olsen says the name of the deceased hasn’t been released yet and notes at present moment, speed and alcohol aren’t believed to be factors in the accident.