The B.C Green Party is close to making an important decision.

Party Leader Andrew Weaver held a press conference at the legislature Friday afternoon, noting he’s had several productive meetings with the both B.C Liberals and the B.C N.D.P and notes a deal with one of them could come as early as Wednesday.

However, Weaver says the negotiations are complex, pointing out the Green Party wants a deal ensuring stability, while recognizing matters of confidence and how legislation will be introduced and passed in the legislature.