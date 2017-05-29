The Port Hardy Fire Department is awaiting the arrival of their newest truck.

A ladder truck built in Florida is on it’s way up to the area and is expected to arrive in mid-June.

Mayor Hank Bood notes the truck is critical to the department’s operations.

He notes the truck replaces the department’s main truck and says the new truck has a ladder, making it easier for fire crews to battle high level fires in town.

“The one thing that we didn’t have in Port Hardy that we very much needed was a truck that was able to fight fires on third and fourth floors of our apartment buildings and hotels.”

The truck will make a stop at the BC Fire Expo in Vernon before continuing on to Port Hardy.