Port McNeill Fire Rescue has said goodbye to its chief.

Tasos Baroutis has resigned after 17 years of volunteer service, with the last two years as the volunteer chief.

Mayor Shirley Ackland says Baroutis leaves big shoes to fill, but notes the town isn’t rushing to find a permanent replacement.

“Right now, we haven’t posted for the position of Chief. We have the Deputy Chief, Dean Tait as acting Chief, and we’re quite confident that right now, we have that role covered.”

Ackland states Baroutis made the decision to resign based on health concerns and wanting to raise his young family.