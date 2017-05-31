North Island 911 will soon be taking over Peace River Regional District’s fire dispatch.

The corporation was awarded the contract for the district through a request for proposal process and will take over dispatch control in December.

President Larry Samson says they’re looking forward to work with the department.

“We currently dispatch and look after 51 fire departments located on Northern Vancouver Island and parts of the mainland such as Powell River. This is just a continuation of providing service to these departments that is quite effective.”

Samson says one of the determining factors in the proposal is the high quality service provided by North Island 911, which impressed the Regional District.