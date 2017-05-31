The FCM Conference starts in Ottawa today.

North Island-Powell River NDP Member of Parliament Rachel Blaney says this is a great way to hear issues from mayors and council members of communities across Canada.

“Alot of things around climate change we hearing coming up because of changing and growing issues. Last year, we heard from the arctic about the permafrost breaking highways, breaking water, tubes.”

Blaney notes another important issue expected to be addressed includes affordable housing, which she states is affecting people in her riding.

“Businesses are coming forward and saying ‘Look, we need to do something because we’re trying to hire people and there’s no housing to be found for people to come or move closer to where they work.”

Blaney states a key to working towards solutions on these issues is through progressive and collaborative work with all levels of government.

The conference runs through to Sunday.