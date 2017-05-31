The BC Coroners Service has released the numbers on illicit drug deaths in April.

136 people died from illicit drug overdoses – almost double the number from April of last year.

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe says she hopes the crisis starts turning around, but acknowledges more needs to be done.

“This is not going to be an overnight, or fixed in a few weeks. It’s going to need education.”

“It’s also going to require treatment options so that if people are using drugs, their family doctor can talk to them about it, there are places they can go and get information.”

Lapointe states if a multi-pronged approach and proper supports aren’t in place soon, the crisis will only worsen and the death toll will continue to rise.