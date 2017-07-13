An Island resident is inviting the members to volunteer for 150 hours this year to celebrate Canada’s 150th. It’s part of a nation-wide challenge called 150 for 150.

Volunteer Cowichan’s Kaitlyn Lee says it’s easy to get involved. “You can track your hours online and you can have volunteering that is formal or informal. By informal I mean just simple things like mowing your neighbors lawn, just giving a helping hand or formal as in working for an organization.”

Lee says there will be a wrap-up celebration for people who complete the challenge later this year on December 5th. More details about the challenge can be found at: volinspire.com.