With the wildfires raging in the Interior of British Columbia, the Canadian Federation of Humane Societies is imploring residents to make sure they are prepared to take care of their pets in case of an emergency.

Spokesperson Luna Allison says the most important thing to do is to register your pet.

“Without registering your pet, your city, your town, county or regional municipality won’t know where your animals are located, what their names are, how many pets you have. This is especially critical if an evacuation is happening in a pet owners absence because obviously you’re not able to be there to give that information to first responders or even neighbours who are looking to intervene.”

Allison says it’s important to put together an emergency pet kit – which includes your animal’s medical record, any medication, an extra collar and pet first-air supplies.