ICBC is reminding driver and riders to keep an eye out for each other on the roadways.

The insurance corporation says we’re about half-way through motorcycle season and it’s a good time to remind everyone to use extra caution on the roads.

Spokesperson Colleen Woodger says there are things riders can do to stay safe, including making sure you always wear proper safety gear.

“A lot of our crashes happen at intersections,” notes Woodger. “Whether you’re a rider or a driver it’s about sharing the road with other users, whether it be pedestrians, cyclists or cars – it’s a shared responsibility.”

Woodger notes that more than 300 motorcyclists were injured in crashes last year on Vancouver Island.