The Coastal Fire Centre is asking people to be careful this long weekend.

The hot, dry weather this week has further dried out forests in the region.

Fire Information Officer Donna MacPherson says along with following the fire bans, there’s other activity that people should be mindful of that could spark a wildfire.

She notes they’ve had some fires started by trailers with dragging safety chains or broken sway bars, which left a trail of sparks on the side of the road.

“If people are driving any type of machinery in the forest like a motorcycle, ATV or anything else, they need to stay to the dirt, stay out of the weeds,” says MacPherson. “The weeds catch on the manifolds and catch fire pretty quickly.”

MacPherson says if you see a column of smoke it’s important to call it in to *5555 immediately so crews can respond.