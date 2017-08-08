Quadra Queen II is one of the two vessels that is set to be replaced. Photo courtesy: BC Ferries

BC Ferries is holding a series of open houses on the new Minor 44 class vessel project.

The project will see two new vessels join the fleet to serve the Powell River – Texada run and the Port McNeill – Alert Bay – Sointula route.

Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall says the project is in the design phase right now and are holding three open houses to gather feedback.

Monday, August 14 at the Texada Seniors Centre, from 5:30 to 7:30

Tuesday, August 15 at the Lawrence Amber Memorial Rec Centre in Alert Bay, from 4:30 to 6:30

Wednesday, August 16 at the Upper Crust Bakery in Sointula from 5:30 to 7:30.

“If customers can’t get to one of those sessions, they can certainly provide us some feedback through our website,” says Marshall.

More information on the project is available through BC Ferries website.