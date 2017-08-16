First Nations students at North Island College will have more financial support available to them as they continue their studies.

The Nanwakolas Council has donated over $10,000 to the college to support First Nations studies.

VP of Strategic Initiatives Randall Heidt says this money is key to providing students more access to a better education.

“It’s just a great feeling anytime that you can help a student out and help them access education. Education changes lives – it allows people to follow their career and lifelong dream.”

Over the last four years, over $33,000 have been raised to support First Nations post-secondary studies at NIC.