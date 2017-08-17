A number of crews banded together to take down the fire at the Creekside Apartments (Port Hardy Fire Rescue - Facebook)

The District of Port Hardy is recovering from the massive blaze that left many in the community displaced.

20 people were evacuated from the Creekside Apartment building early Wednesday morning as fire crews from the Port Hardy, McNeill, Alice and Coal Harbour Fire Departments battled a blaze at the property.

Mayor Hank Bood is thankful for the hard work of crews and the departments newest addition.

“The interesting thing is we got a new fire truck, and it had an extending ladder on it.

In this case, it’s probably what saved the building.”

In the meantime, the district is paying for lodging for the displaced residents.

Bood also notes devastating events like these is when the true spirit of Port Hardy is revealed.

“We’re a small community and any time we have a big issue, the community always pulls together.

It happens all the time.”