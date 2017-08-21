After a night of drinking, sometimes your car is the only place where you can sleep.

RCMP Constable Rob Gardner is reminding drivers that if that is the case, there are a few things you should know.

“You can be charged with care and control of a motor vehicle if you’re sleeping in the vehicle and you have access to the keys,” he says.

Gardner adds that, “you have to make sure that you go to the back-seat and make sure the car keys are nowhere near the ignition. Put them away from you or somewhere where they are not easily accessible.” He says this should really be a last resort, and it’s better to arrange a safe ride home and then you can pick your car up the next day when you’re sober.