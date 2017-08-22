The district of Port Hardy is working to go green.

The district has teamed up with the town of Smithers to reduce the amount of contaminants placed in curbside recycling bins.

Chief Administrative Officer Alison McCarrick says this is an initiative every one can learn something from.

“One thing is unsortable material is one of the highest areas that causes contamination.

What that is some people put all their recycling in a plastic bag and put in the bin to be collected.”

McCarrick notes this is an educational opportunity for residents to learn how to properly recycle and understand the danger contaminants can cause.

More information on the initiative can be found on the district and Recycle BC websites.