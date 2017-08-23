A ticket has been issued after a group of firefighters from the BC Wildfire Service were photographed having a campfire despite a province-wide fire ban.

Provincial Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek says as a result of pictures posted on social media that showed a group of 5 people standing around a campfire, two investigations were launched and one has resulted in a fine.

“As a result of that investigation, there was one violation ticket issued for $1150 and then 3 warning tickets issued as well.”

The wildfire situation in the interior remains volatile, however, a back-country closure that was put in place and considered an extraordinary measure, has been lifted.

The campfire ban in the Northwest Fire Centre has also been lifted.