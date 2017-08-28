Premier Horgan is set to visit regions affected by the summer wildfires (image courtesy BC NDP at http://bit.ly/2iDXn9K)

The Premier and his Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development are visiting people in regions affected by the worst wildfire in B.C.’s history today.

Since April 1st of this year – 1,123 wildfires in the province have burned more than one million hectares.

During the visit, Premier John Horgan and Doug Donaldson will meet with local officials, firefighters, emergency responders and First Nations leaders.

The government has pledged financial support for small businesses and allocated up to $200,000 to tourism operations affected by the fires.