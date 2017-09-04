Organizations like Canadian Blood Services are bracing for potential impacts once marijuana is legalized next year.

Right now if you’re on any prescription medication, you’re not eligible to donate blood, but Marcelo Dominguez says they’re a science-based organization and the eligibility criteria to donate blood could change.

“There’s a lot of things yet to happen, but I would say that as a science-based organization, as science evolves so will we.”

Dominguez is encouraging blood donors to keep their appointments and to bring a friend or family if possible. He says donating blood is a quick and easy way to make a positive impact on communities.

Dominguez says one in two Canadians will need blood or know someone who needs blood in their life-time, but only 1 out of every 60 Canadians actually donates.