There will be no Terry Fox Run this year in Port Hardy. The annual fundraising event is celebrating its 37th anniversary.

Although the community has been organizing a run every year since 1985, no one volunteered to organize one this year, therefore the event will not go on.

The only Terry Fox Run to be taking place on the North Island will be in Woss. This will be the first Run in that community in over a decade.

The annual event takes place on Sunday, September 17th throughout the country in honour of Terry Fox.

In 1980, the Canadian ran across the country for 143 days straight to help raise awareness for cancer research and funding.

The Woss Terry Fox Run will open registration at 10:00 AM at the Woss Recreation Hall.