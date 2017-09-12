The Provincial Coordinator of First Call, BC’s Child and Youth Advocacy Coalition, says the NDP government is going in the right direction.

Adrienne Montani says in the budget update, there were many areas that indicated there would be social investments like housing, public education, and support for youths with mental health challenges. However, she says there are some things she’s disappointed with.

“I’m a little disappointed around the child-care. Other than building some more spaces, that doesn’t solve the other big hurdle of affordability for families.”

Montani says her organization will also be watching what happens with child protection because the Ministry didn’t get any kind of boost in funding. She says it’s also good to see the beginnings of a Poverty Reduction Plan for the province.