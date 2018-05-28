The TSX finished the day lower for a fifth straight session off 59 to 16,016.

The U.S. Markets are closed today for the Memorial Day holiday but tomorrow we may see some volatility from Wall Street over the on again, off again summit between North Korea and the US. As of today, US President Trump says it is back on.

Back on Bay Street, healthcare stocks, particularly marijuana stocks are the only sector moving higher today. Canopy Growth is up 3.9 percent to $36.39 a share, Aurora Cannabis and Med Relief are both up 1.1 percent.

BMO shares are down $0.27 and CIBC’s Simplii stocks are off $0.22 on news of a data breach at both financial institutions.

Commodities are trading electronically with oil down a $1.41 to $66.47 a barrel, gold is down over $6 to $1,297.50 an ounce and the loonie finishes the day down 12/100 of a cent to 0.76953 U.S.