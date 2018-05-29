READ ISLAND, B.C- A wildfire has sprung up on one of the islands east of Campbell River.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is located towards the middle of the island, south of Mount William and west of Bird Cove. It was discovered yesterday.

While the fire area is currently three hectares in size, the Strathcona Emergency Program has reported there is no threat to residents of the island.

According to the Coastal Fire Centre, a total of 15 personnel are on site dealing with the flames, including one first aid worker and two fallers taking down trees with chainsaws.

Two helicopters are also on-site, assisting firefighters with bucketing.

The fire had been burning close to cabins on the island last night, but has since moved away from the structures. Officials at the Coastal Fire Centre believed that today could be challenging for the firefighters currently on site due to increased winds.

No personnel are being considered to increase the number of workers on site at the moment, but resources are available if needed.

No cause for the fire has been listed yet, and the fire remains out of control.