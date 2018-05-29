PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – Residents are invited to team up with and learn more about the North Island Community Forest Limited Partnership (NICFLP) next week.

The organization is a collaboration between the District of Port Hardy, Village of Port Alice and the Town of Port McNeill.

It will be holding an open house on Monday, June 4th at the Seven Hills Golf Course in Port Hardy.

Attendees will be able to ask questions and find out how they can get involved.

The NICFLP works to protect natural forests and forest habitat in the region, and has three separate operating areas, one near Alice Lake, Marble River and Quatse Lake.

All residents are invited. Directors and shareholders from the organization will be on hand at the open house.

The free event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Further details about the North Island Community Forest can be found at nicf.ca.