VICTORIA, B.C. – Travellers will be able to save some extra cash this summer.

BC Ferries has announced that its Sunrise and Sunset Savings promotion begins on June 1st and will offer discounts on more than 2100 early morning and late evening sailings.

Selected sailings will be discounted to either $49 or $59 for a one-way standard passenger vehicle and driver on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen-Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay routes.

The company said select return trips will also be available for $49 on the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route.

A second summer promotion is also returning. The Size Up The Savings promotion is now called the Extra Length Private Passenger Vehicle promotion.

Customers with vehicles longer than 20 feet (6.1 metres) will pay only $3.25 per additional foot (regularly $6.50) on select sailings between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

Over 1100 sailings are discounted on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen-Duke Point routes.

Further details can be found at bcferries.com.

The summer savings are in effect until September 30th.