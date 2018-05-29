READ ISLAND, B.C- A wildfire is still burning on one of the islands east of Campbell River.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is located towards the middle of the island, south of Mount William and west of Bird Cove.

It was discovered yesterday and is now listed as “person-caused” by the service.

The fire area has now grown to eight hectares in size.

On Tuesday morning, the Coastal Fire Centre said a total of 15 personnel are on site dealing with the flames, including one first aid worker and two fallers taking down trees with chainsaws.

Two helicopters were also on-site, assisting firefighters with bucketing.

The fire had been burning close to cabins on the island on Monday night, but later moved away from the structures. Officials at the Coastal

Fire Centre expected challenges on Monday afternoon due to winds.

The fire remains out of control.