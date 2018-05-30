PORT ALICE, B.C- Police will be staying in Port Alice in 2018.

According to an announcement made by Jan Allen, the mayor of the North Island village, the two RCMP postings currently in the village have come to an end.

The village administration had been lobbying for the replacements to carry on as “Port Alice” postings, and not Port Hardy postings, with the aim of keeping officers in the local area.

“We have met with the RCMP at the last four Union of BC Municipality Conferences on this topic,” said Allen, in an announcement posted on social media.

“In September 2017 at UBCM we met with Deputy Commissioner, Commanding Officer Brenda Butterworth-Carr and lobbied for the postings to remain in Port Alice. We met with Chief Superintendent “E” Division, Sean Sullivan in January 2018 and lobbied for the postings to remain in Port Alice. We have met with (Port Hardy) Staff Sergeant Wes Olsen on countless times on this subject and his predecessor Sgt. Gord Brownridge.”

Allen wrote that she was informed by Olsen this week that the Port Alice detachment will be staffed as it currently is with two members, after Constables Cerniuk and Parish are replaced following their transfers.

“The incoming members will be posted directly into Port Alice and will occupy the Force Housing that is available to them in the community,” wrote Allen, of Olsen’s message to her.

“The Port Alice members will continue to be supervised from the Port Hardy Detachment and will be required to police the whole detachment area (Port Alice and Port Hardy) as necessary. As is currently the case, Port Hardy Detachment members will continue to back up the Port Alice members or respond to calls for service in Port Alice should one or both the Port Alice members be unavailable to attend.”

Allen said that the news of the Port Alice staffing was “incredible” for the village, and that the “squeaky wheel” was successful.

“We will miss Dave Cerniuk and Elijah Parish (and their families) immensely,” wrote Allen.

“They have been an incredible part of our community and we wish them continued success in their new postings.”