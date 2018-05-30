READ ISLAND, B.C- Though the wildfire on Read Island is still out of control, the Coastal Fire Center said crews are optimistic that designation will change by the end of the day.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is located towards the middle of the island, south of Mount William and west of Bird Cove.

Coastal Fire said that crews have managed to create a ‘hose-lay’ around about 80% of the fire, which means they have access to extinguish flames in all of that area.

The fire center added that crews are not expecting problems from the wind, as they were anticipating it and prepared the necessary resources to deal with it.

The fire, which started on Monday, is currently estimated at 8 hectares.

15 personnel and 1 helicopter are still on the scene, including two tree fallers to create access.

We will be updating as the story progresses.