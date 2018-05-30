POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The Powell River RCMP, Search and Rescue and Air Services were involved in a heroic rescue this past weekend.

According to a release from RCMP Constable Ron Palmquist, police received a report of a hiker gone missing on Saturday, May 26. The hiker was noted to be missing from Goat Island in Powell Lake for 16 hours.

The RCMP immediately activated Search and Rescue. RCMP Air Services assisted, and the hiker was located trapped on a 2700-foot ledge.

442 Squadron out of Comox was called in and successfully rescued the hiker.

“The Powell River RCMP wish to remind the public to always leave specific instructions to a responsible person or family member in regards to the details of your hiking trip destinations and routes to be taken,” read Palmquist’s release.

“It is also suggested to carry the appropriate safety equipment that you may require for the hike, wear appropriate clothing, and to carry the appropriate equipment that can be used to help sustain yourself if you get lost or injured for an extended period of time during your hike.”

The Powell River detachment is also looking into the theft of a dirt bike. The RCMP received this report on May 24.

The bike was stolen from the rear residence in the 6700 block of Drake Street. It’s described as a 2007 black/white/red Suzuki DRZ 125.

On May 28, police received notice of a break and enter to a commercial property, in the 4400 block of Joyce Avenue. Several rolls of hydraulic hoses, an older Makita chop saw, and a NAPA brand battery charger were taken.

Anyone with further details on these cases is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Between May 23 and May 30, the Powell River RCMP responded to 129 calls for service. Some of these calls included four cases of impaired driving, six thefts, three incidents of mischief and two assaults.

Photo caption: The Powell River RCMP detachment. Photo courtesy Google Maps.